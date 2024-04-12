‘Ghostbusters’: A Legacy Reborn – Dan Aykroyd On the Franchise’s Future

Are you ready to bust some ghosts? The Ghostbusters are celebrating their 40th anniversary! Since its release, the franchise has expanded with a sequel featuring the original cast, as well as three spin-off movies, including the latest installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
In a thrilling turn of events, the original Ghostbusters team made appearances in the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife and even had more substantial roles in Frozen Empire. Comedy legend Dan Aykroyd, who co-wrote the original film with the late Harold Ramis, expressed his delight in seeing the new cast take the reins. He warmly welcomes them into the Ghostbusters family and envisions a future where they continue to carry the torch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Aykroyd)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters