Could ‘Cold Case’ Crack A Comeback?

Remember Cold Case, the crime drama with those haunting soundtracks?
Well, CBS might be dusting off the old case files! Deadline, who broke the news, says a potential reboot would feature a new detective crew tackling unsolved cases in the Southwest, years after the original series ended.
Lately, we’ve seen a bunch of old shows get second lives – Law & Order, CSI: Vegas, and more.
But is Cold Case too old to recapture the magic? And honestly, are you a bit over all the revivals?
Tell us what you think! Would you be down for a Cold Case comeback?