Benjamin Franklin: Michael Douglas Explores the Man Beyond the Legend

Michael Douglas has always gravitated towards iconic roles. Remember his charming President in The American President? Or the thoughtful gravitas he brought to Benjamin Franklin in the PBS docuseries? Now, he delves even deeper into Franklin’s world with the gripping biodrama Franklin.
This founding father wasn’t just some guy from history books. He was a scientist, a rebel, a man with an appetite for life – the good and the scandalous. That’s the kind of contradiction that excites Douglas as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)
