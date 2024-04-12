Austin Butler In Daily Awe Of Denis Villeneuve While Filming ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Hollywood Outbreak
AUSTIN BUTLER as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures © 2024 Warner Bros

Austin Butler is on a Hollywood hot streak! The Academy Award-nominated actor keeps teaming up with some of the biggest names in filmmaking. Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Baz Luhrmann in Elvis (hello, Oscar nod!), and now Denis Villeneuve in Dune: Part Two. That’s a seriously impressive track record.

Stepping into the world of Dune: Part Two wasn’t easy, but Butler felt welcomed by the cast and crew. He raved about Villeneuve’s directing style – kind, thoughtful, and totally brilliant. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)

Dune: Part Two is now playing theaters.

