Your Imaginary Friend Awaits: Get Ready For ‘IF’

Get ready to believe in the power of imagination! IF, the heartwarming new movie from John Krasinski (writer and director), takes us on a fantastical adventure. It’s about a young girl with a unique gift – she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. Her mission? To reunite forgotten friends with the children who imagined them, reminding us how important those connections can be.
Featuring stars like Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, the late Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘IF’ is a movie the entire family will adore. Mark your calendars for May 17th, 2024! See it in theaters – or better yet, catch it in Dolby Cinema!
Watch the trailer and let your imagination take flight!