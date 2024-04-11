Things Get Complicated In The New ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Trailer

Bridgertonfans, the wait is over! The new season trailer, just dropped, and things are getting complicated for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
Penelope’s done crushing on Colin. She wants a husband who’ll give her freedom, but her search isn’t exactly going to plan. Meanwhile, Colin’s back from his travels with a fresh look and newfound confidence. He wants to mend fences with Penelope, but those pesky feelings might be more than friendship.
Don’t forget Eloise (Claudia Jessie) stirring up her own drama! Plus, Penelope’s Lady Whistledown secret is getting harder to keep. Get ready for romance, scandal, and all that Regency goodness.
Bridgerton Season 3 arrives in two parts – mark your calendars for May 13th (Part 1) and June 13th (Part 2), 2024!