Guy Ritchie’s New Film Is A True Story? ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Explained

Guy Ritchie loves turning history into cinematic gold. His Afghanistan War drama The Covenant, with Jake Gyllenhaal, packed a punch. Now, he’s back with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – a military tale, but with a side of action and humor thrown in for good measure. Expect those slick Ritchie visuals, heart-pounding sequences, and a stellar cast with Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes, and Alex Pettyfer.
True stories inspire Ritchie, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was no exception. He explains why it grabbed his attention