Guy Ritchie’s New Film Is A True Story? ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Explained

By Hollywood Outbreak
Guy Ritchie attends The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ film photocall aboard HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Guy Ritchie loves turning history into cinematic gold. His Afghanistan War drama The Covenant, with Jake Gyllenhaal, packed a punch.  Now, he’s back with  The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare –  a military tale, but with a side of action and humor thrown in for good measure. Expect those slick Ritchie visuals, heart-pounding sequences, and a stellar cast with Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes, and Alex Pettyfer.

True stories inspire Ritchie, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was no exception. He explains why it grabbed his attention (Click on the media bar below to hear Guy Ritchie)

 

Catch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in theaters on April 19th!

