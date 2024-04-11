From the Couch To The Courtroom: Peter Scanavino On ‘Law & Order’

By Hollywood Outbreak
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT – Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay, Director; Peter Scanavino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) 2024 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Law & Order franchise? More like a television institution! The original series kicked things off way back in 1990, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been a hit since 1999. With spin-offs like Law & Order: Organized Crime, the whole franchise has aired over 1,300 episodes – talk about a success story!

Someone who knows about that success firsthand is Peter Scanavino. You know him as ADA Dominick Carisi Jr. on SVU. He’s been with the show for a full decade, and even before that, he was a fan watching the original series with his family. Scanavino’s even had guest roles on the other shows. Hear him reflect on his full-circle experience: (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)

Want to catch Scanavino in action? Tune in to Law & Order Thursdays, starting with Law & Order at 8/7c, Law & Order: SVU at 9/8c, and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c, all on NBC. New episodes hit Peacock the next day for streaming.

