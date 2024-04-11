From the Couch To The Courtroom: Peter Scanavino On ‘Law & Order’

The Law & Order franchise? More like a television institution! The original series kicked things off way back in 1990, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been a hit since 1999. With spin-offs like Law & Order: Organized Crime, the whole franchise has aired over 1,300 episodes – talk about a success story!
Someone who knows about that success firsthand is Peter Scanavino. You know him as ADA Dominick Carisi Jr. on SVU. He's been with the show for a full decade, and even before that, he was a fan watching the original series with his family. Scanavino's even had guest roles on the other shows.
