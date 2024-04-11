‘Elsbeth’ Proves Lawyers Can Make Great Detectives

Carrie Preston reprises her Emmy-winning role, infusing Elsbeth with the same lovable charm as she pivots from the courtroom to the crime scene. She assists the NYPD in murder investigations, bringing her unique skills and unconventional methods to the table.
Preston was already on board with a potential Elsbeth-centric show even before the pitch, having noticed the Columbo comparisons herself. (click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Preston)
