‘Elsbeth’ Proves Lawyers Can Make Great Detectives

By Hollywood Outbreak
Pictured: ELSBETH star Carrie Prestonon the ELSBETH and Tea Around Town bus event in New York City. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fans of Elsbeth Tascioni, rejoice!  The quirky and brilliant lawyer from The Good Wife and The Good Fight continues her adventures in her own detective series, Elsbeth. Creators Robert and Michelle King drew inspiration for the spin-off from an unlikely source: rewatching the classic detective show Columbo during the pandemic.

Carrie Preston reprises her Emmy-winning role, infusing Elsbeth with the same lovable charm as she pivots from the courtroom to the crime scene.  She assists the NYPD in murder investigations, bringing her unique skills and unconventional methods to the table.

Preston was already on board with a potential Elsbeth-centric show even before the pitch, having noticed the Columbo comparisons herself. (click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Preston)

Don’t miss new episodes of Elsbeth Thursday nights on CBS and stream them next day on Paramount+.

