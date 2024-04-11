CBS Gives ‘S.W.A.T.’ The Green Light for Season 8
S.W.A.T. fans, get ready! CBS just renewed the hit drama for an eighth season. This show’s been kicking butt since 2017, and it shows no signs of stopping.
“We’re thrilled to have S.W.A.T. back,” says CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach. “Shemar Moore and the whole team bring the action and the heart!”
Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope is equally excited, giving major props to the show’s dedicated fans.
“We’re so proud to work with CBS on this fantastic show,” adds executive producer Shawn Ryan. “Huge thanks to them and our amazing cast and crew.”
Star Shemar Moore sums it up: “S.W.A.T. is all about our incredible fans! Thank you, and a big thank you to CBS and Sony for the continued support.”
Gear up for more! S.W.A.T. returns to CBS for Season 8 in the 2024-2025 season.