Bridget Jones Is Back! Zellweger, Grant & Thompson Confirmed For ‘Mad About the Boy’

Get set for another Bridget Jones adventure! Deadline.com confirms Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson are returning for a fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Newcomers to the franchise, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall will also be part of the cast.
Based on the novels by Helen Fielding’s popular novels, the Bridget Jones franchise has charmed audiences with three very successful films, raking in over $136 million worldwide. Zellweger’s performance in the original Bridget Jones’s Diary was critically acclaimed, earning her an Oscar nomination for her endearing portrayal of the relatable, sometimes-awkward character.
Despite initial backlash at Zellweger’s casting as the iconic Brit, she proved her doubters wrong. Back in 2002, when Bridget Jones’s Diary first hit theatres, she spoke about if the controversy made her nervous or helped to motivate her. (Click the media bar below to hear Renée Zellweger’s response)