‘The Jinx’ Returns: Inside The Robert Durst Trial

The saga continues! HBO’s The Jinx: Part Two premieres April 21st, diving back into the chilling world of Robert Durst. Acclaimed director Andrew Jarecki picks up where the explosive first series left off, exposing new twists in the case against the enigmatic real estate billionaire.
Durst’s arrest for the murder of Susan Berman, timed with the finale of The Jinx, shocked the world. Now, Part Two goes behind the scenes of the 8-year legal battle. Get unprecedented access to prosecutors, defense lawyers, and shocking new footage.
Key players in the trial spill secrets, including Durst himself in chilling jailhouse calls. Don’t miss this gripping true-crime thriller.