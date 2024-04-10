Terrifying New Trailer for Blumhouse’s ‘Speak No Evil’

By Hollywood Outbreak
James McAvoy as Paddy in Speak No Evil, directed by James Watkins. Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures. Copyright © 2024 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Forget about relaxing getaways. Speak No Evil, from the twisted minds at Blumhouse (Get Out, The Invisible Man), will haunt your nightmares. The new trailer is out, and it’s a chilling glimpse into the darkness that awaits…

An American family thinks they’re in for a charming weekend at a British estate. Wrong. This idyllic escape hides something deeply sinister, and  James McAvoy is utterly unnerving as the host with a terrifying secret.

Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy play the trapped couple, their young daughter entangled in a horrifying situation.  Hospitality turns to horror, and they might not make it out alive.

Speak No Evil unleashes its terror on September 13th.

