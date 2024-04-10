Riding The ‘Speed’ Bus Was A Real Thrill For Sandra Bullock

With its “can’t slow down” deceit and nonstop action, Speed was seen by both audiences and critics as a visceral thrill ride, driven by the performances of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. If viewers could feel the movie’s adrenaline rush, that’s because it was genuine — at the time the film was released, Bullock told us that, because all of the bus stunts were actually done on the roads of Southern California, the fear and excitement on her face throughout the film was real. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)