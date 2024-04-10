For Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Has Been The Greatest Gift

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Hollywood career dates back to the 1970s. But, thanks to Abbott Elementary, that career has never been hotter, even resulting in an Emmy Award for her performance as the school’s kindergarten teacher. And Ralph credits Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for having the vision and the belief that she was the right person for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sheryl Lee Ralph)
