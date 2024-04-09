Why There May Never Be Another Success Story Like Carol Burnett’s

By Hollywood Outbreak
Carol Burnett in “Palm Royale,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The new series Palm Royale takes place in 1969, but its iconic star Carol Burnett has first-hand experience with the era. In 1969, Burnett was already starring in the classic comedy sketch series bearing her name, and she was a well-known entity — not just in Hollywood, but throughout America. During a TCA session for Palm Royale, Burnett talked about how her career began back in the 1950s and how the experience she had as an up-and-coming star probably couldn’t be duplicated today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carol Burnett)

Palm Royale is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

