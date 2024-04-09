The FBI Isn’t Going Anywhere: CBS Renews All Three Hit Shows

Forget changing the channel on Tuesdays – CBS is keeping the FBI crew on the case! They just renewed the whole darn franchise: FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. Basically, if you like high-stakes takedowns and agents with serious skills, your weeknights are set.
Why mess with success, right? These shows are crushing the ratings. CBS basically owns Tuesday nights thanks to them. Amy Reisenbach at CBS put it best, saying the FBI lineup is “a force to be reckoned with.” And you know Dick Wolf is excited. “I’m thrilled,” he said (and you can bet he means it!).
So, more heart-stopping missions, more complex investigations, and yes, more of those awesome crossover episodes. The FBI universe keeps expanding, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.