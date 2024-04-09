One ‘Hell’ Of An Evening: How Ron Perlman Became ‘Hellboy’

Ron Perlman kicked off the early ’90s as a monstrous character thanks to his Golden Globe-winning turn as Vincent in Beauty and the Beast. But little did he know, a visionary director named Guillermo del Toro had a different monstrous role in mind — one that would break him out of that typecast. As Perlman would reveal years later at GalaxyCon Columbus 2023, the road to becoming Hellboy was one paved with both luck and del Toro’s fierce determination. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Perlman.)