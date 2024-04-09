Catch A Wave of Nostalgia: ‘The Beach Boys’ Trailer Drops

Hey there, music lovers! Get ready for a rad new documentary, The Beach Boys, dropping on Disney+ on May 24, 2024. Dig into the untold story of the band whose infectious melodies and California spirit made them icons.
Imagine this: never-before-seen clips, behind-the-scenes secrets, and brand-new chats with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, and other music heavyweights like Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, and Don Was. This film digs deep into their rise from family band to global superstars.
Brian Wilson says this tells it like it was: “This documentary totally captures the feeling, man. The music, the brotherhood, the wild times… and those sweet, sweet harmonies.”
Need more? The official soundtrack drops the same day! Plus, score the limited edition blue and white marble vinyl of Shut Down, Vol. 2 and their brand-new official book.
This is a can’t-miss celebration of a band that shaped the sound of a generation. Don’t be a drag – tune in!