Being ‘The Good Doctor’ Got Easier Over Time For Freddie Highmore

THE GOOD DOCTOR – on ABC. (Disney/Jeff Weddell) FREDDIE HIGHMORE

Freddie Highmore has spent seven years as Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor. He’s deeply connected to his character’s struggles – the brilliance born from autism, and the social isolation it creates.  It’s a contradiction that fuels his performance. At first, this dissonance was a challenge for Highmore, but as the show progressed , he found it easier to slip into Murphy’s world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming on Hulu the following day.

