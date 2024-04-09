Being ‘The Good Doctor’ Got Easier Over Time For Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore has spent seven years as Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor. He’s deeply connected to his character’s struggles – the brilliance born from autism, and the social isolation it creates. It’s a contradiction that fuels his performance. At first, this dissonance was a challenge for Highmore, but as the show progressed , he found it easier to slip into Murphy’s world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)
