Sonequa Martin-Green & Her Character Have Both Grown Up On ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

After a long hiatus, Star Trek: Discovery blasts back for its fifth and final season. This isn’t a traditional Star Trek tale – there’s no iconic captain in the lead. Instead, it’s the brilliant science officer, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, who’s endured extraordinary challenges on her path to command the USS Discovery. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of interviewing her, witnessing her reflections on this incredible journey. (Click the media bar below to hear Sonequa Martin-Green)
Star Trek: Discovery is currently streaming on Paramount+.