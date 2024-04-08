Hannah Einbinder: Comedy Special Coming To Max In June
Buckle up for some side-splitting laughs! Hannah Einbinder is dropping her comedy special on Max this June.
Catch it live on stage at the El Rey Theatre in LA on April 20th – you won’t want to miss this!
You know her from HBO’s hilarious “Hacks”? Now Hannah Einbinder’s bringing her razor-sharp stand-up to the screen.
Her words, not ours: “Finally, my neuroses will pay off! Thanks, Max!”
Mark your calendars – this special is going to be a riot! Only on Max this June.