For Steve Martin’s Documentary, The Old Stuff Wasn’t Hard To Find

Steve Martin in “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Steve Martin has lived much of his life in front of the camera, even before he became a breakout standup comedy star in the late 1970s. Of course, since then, he’s made plenty of TV and film appearances, but for the new documentary, Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, the producers have accumulated plenty of vintage footage, photographs, and material from Martin’s earlier days, as well. Martin spoke about the process of finding and using the archival material featured in the documentary. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)

 Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

