‘Evil’ Final Season: Release Date & Trailer Revealed

The end of Evil is near! Paramount+ unleashed the final season trailer, release date, and a whole lotta spooky goodness.
When does it start? Mark those calendars – May 23rd on Paramount+ (May 24th in some lucky countries… check those listings!) Weekly episodes, so get ready to binge!
What’s going down? Kristen, David, and Ben are drowning in possessions, demons, and all that creepy stuff.
Hold onto your hats… Leland’s got something sinister planned for Kristen, David’s joining the Vatican’s weird-stuff task force, and Ben’s seeing visions. Plus, their whole operation is about to go belly up!
It’s all leading to a face-off with Leland and the powers of darkness. Don’t miss thing. This final season is going to be wild! Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter,Aasif Mandvi, and the rest of the gang.