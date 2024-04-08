Bittersweet May For CBS Fans: Finale Dates Unveiled

Sayin’ goodbye is never easy… especially when it’s to some awesome CBS shows! Get ready for a few bittersweet farewells this May.

Here’s the deal:

  • May 6th: Stock up on tissues! It’s the series finale of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, followed by the season finale of The Neighborhood.

  • May 16th: The Young Sheldon era comes to a close with TWO special finale episodes, back-to-back.

  • May 17th: S.W.A.T. goes out with a bang (hopefully not literally!) in its epic series finale.

Seriously, don’t miss these! Clear your schedule and grab some snacks – it’s going to be a wild ride.

