Being Batman Didn’t Bother Michael Keaton, Despite The Backlash

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photo Credit: WARNER BROS./Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

It’s hard to imagine now, but Michael Keaton’s casting as Batman was once a shocking gamble. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the actor reflected on the initial controversy and his experience stepping into the iconic role. Turns out, director Tim Burton’s decision to cast him was a major gamble – fans were up in arms! Remember, back then Keaton was the king of comedy, not dark superheroes. Keaton says he knew there was some controversy, but while filming, at the time of Batman’s release he told us he was thankfully in his own little bubble.  (Want to hear more? Click the media bar below for the full scoop from Keaton himself!)

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak