Inside the NCIS Universe: ‘NCISverse: The First 1,000’

NCISaddicts, listen up! This Monday, April 8th, CBS is throwing the ultimate NCIS bash – NCISverse: The First 1,000. Get ready to geek out with ET’sKevin Frazier as he spills secrets with your favorite NCIS stars – think bloopers, best memories, and maybe even some hidden gems from the archives!
Want to know how this whole wild NCIS ride began? We’re talking juicy backstory, the kind that even changed the real-life NCIS! Plus, get a sneak peek at the making of the legendary 1,000th episode (airing April 15th, mark it down!).
NCISverse: The First 1,000 airs this Monday at 9/8c on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.