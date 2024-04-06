‘Godzilla x Kong’ Crew Went Worldwide In Search Of Shots

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features a story set against a global backdrop, with scenes taking place all over the world as the monsters do battle both on the surface of the planet and on the inner “Hollow Earth.” Adam Wingard, who directed the film and also collaborated on the story, knew the film wouldn’t work if it didn’t look realistic, so he told us he literally shot footage for the film all over the world to get an authentic look. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Wingard)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters.