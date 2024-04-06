For Paul Rudd, ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Was Beyond Cool

Bill Murray and Paul Rudd on the set of Columbia Pictures GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE. © Photo By Jaap Buitendijk. 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.

The Ghostbusters are back in the Big Apple! Leaving its small-town setting behind, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire returns to the bustling streets of New York City.  Fans of Ghostbusters many were thrilled to see Paul Rudd and the next generation of paranormal investigators team up with the legendary Ghostbusters crew.  Rudd himself calls the experience of working alongside the iconic cast a total dream come true. (Click the media bar below to hear from Paul Rudd)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters.

