‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2: A Clash Of Queens

By Hollywood Outbreak
The Serpent Queen_Left to Right: Samantha Morton (“Catherine de Medici”) and Emma McDonald (“Rahima”) Photo Credit: STARZ

Who wore the crown better? STARZ is about to give us the answer in The Serpent Queen season two!

Samantha Morton reprises her deliciously wicked role as Catherine de Medici, facing off against a formidable foe: Minnie Driver as the enigmatic Elizabeth I. Two queens, one court, countless schemes in the making… talk about juicy drama! “

The Serpent Queen has it all: stunning costumes, palace intrigue, and a cast ready to serve up fierce performances. Mark those calendars for Summer 2024 – you won’t want to miss this!

