‘The Mummy’ Returns to Theaters For 25th Anniversary

Calling all ’90s kids (and anyone who loves a good adventure)! Universal Pictures is throwing a 25th-anniversary party for The Mummy, and it’s back in theaters! Get ready to relive Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and all the action on April 26, 2024.
Flashback to 1999… this movie was a total blockbuster! The thrills, the story, those wild effects – it had it all.
Mark your calendars! Tickets go on sale April 5th on Fandango and major theater sites. Keep an eye out for the new re-release trailer in theaters that day too!