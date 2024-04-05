Jennifer Lopez Battles AI In New Netflix Thriller ‘Atlas’

Jennifer Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant yet reclusive data analyst who deeply distrusts AI in Netflix’s upcoming original film Atlas. The movie throws Atlas into a high-stakes mission to capture a rogue robot – one with a mysterious connection to her past.
But chaos erupts, forcing Atlas to confront her fears and biases about artificial intelligence. Can she overcome her distrust to save humanity? Or will her own demons lead to downfall?
This action-packed thriller boasts a star-studded cast: Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and more. Expect thought-provoking questions about technology and intense, edge-of-your-seat moments.
Watch the teaser trailer below! Then, join Atlas in this gripping fight for survival when the film premieres on Netflix May 24, 2024