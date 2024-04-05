For Dev Patel, Casting Himself As ‘Monkey Man’ Came With Challenges

When Dev Patel was writing Monkey Man, the film he was also planning to direct, he knew what he had to work with in his lead character, since he was also going to star in the movie. Knowing that he wouldn’t be working with an actor who had a Schwarzenegger physique, he set about writing a character that would match his own attributes. But, when it came time to make the movie, Patel discovered that he still needed to get himself into fighting shape. And that, he told us, took a lot of dieting and willpower. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dev Patel)

Monkey Man is now playing in theaters.