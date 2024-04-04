Twenty Years Ago, James Pickens Jr. Knew ‘Grey’s’ Was Special

With Grey’s Anatomy now in its 20th season, there are only two original characters appearing on the show on a regular basis, Chandra Wilson’s Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr.’s Dr. Richard Webber. Spending 20 years working on a hit show is a rarity for any actor, and over the years we have spoken with Pickens, and on one occasion he spoke how grateful he is to have had the opportunity to be on a show that he felt was special from the very first episode. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Pickens Jr.)
