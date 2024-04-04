‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire’ – A Journey Into The Galactic Empire’s Dark Heart

FILM TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak
A scene from “STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE”, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Brace yourselves to descend into the dark side of the Star Wars universe with Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. On May 4th (Star Wars Day), this thrilling animated series launches exclusively on Disney+. Following the acclaimed Tales of the Jedi it vows to unleash an equally captivating adventure.

Follow two warriors, Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee, on a six-episode journey into the heart of the Galactic Empire. Experience the complexities of the Imperial world and the fateful choices that shape their destinies.

With a talented voice cast, including Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger, Rya Kihlstedt, and Jason Isaacs, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire promises to deliver a rich and immersive experience.

