‘Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken’ – A Journey Of Healing Through Music

Melissa Etheridge, Grammy-winning rock legend, fierce activist, and a mother forever marked by the loss of her son to opioids, opens her heart in a powerful new docuseries. Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken premiering on Paramount+ later this year, takes her back to her Kansas hometown.
There, she connects with incarcerated women, their stories echoing the pain and cycles of addiction she intimately understands. Inspired by their letters, Etheridge uses the power of music to confront shared trauma, seek redemption, and ignite hope for a brighter future.