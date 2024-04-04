‘Elsbeth’ And Its Spiritual Connection To A ’70s TV Legend

The Good Wife continues to live on through a second spinoff series: Elsbeth, featuring the recurring character played by Carrie Preston on both The Good Wife and its first spinoff, The Good Fight. The new series is certainly more lighthearted than The Good Wife, playing heavily on the Elsbeth character’s quirky personality and unconventional ways of solving cases. Robert King, who — with his wife, Michelle — created both The Good Wife and Elsbeth, talked about how they were envisioning an Elsbeth series, they kept coming back to one classic character: Peter Falk’s legendary detective from Columbo. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert King)
Elsbeth airs Thursday nights on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.