Beatlemania for the Bradys? – Cast Members Recall The Crazed Fan Response

The Brady Bunch was a pop-culture phenomenon, changing how families were portrayed on TV over 50 years ago! Creator Sherwood Schwartz’s blended family of six kids struck a relatable chord as family dynamics were changing. Stars like Barry Williams (Greg) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) had no idea of the show’s massive reach until they ventured outside the studio.
At a fan event a few years ago, they shared they had no idea how popular the show was until they got out of Los Angeles and saw and heard the reactions from across the country. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barry Williams & Susan Olsen)