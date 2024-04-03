Why Patrick Flueger Believes ‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Stick With The Show

Patrick Flueger is one of just five actors who was in the Chicago P.D. pilot episode and is still on the show 11 seasons later. Of course, the show is still going strong, part of producer Dick Wolf’sOne Chicago block on NBC’s Wednesday nights. Having been with the show through more than 200 episodes (and counting), Flueger is well versed in the show’s ins and outs. We’ve spoken to him several times during his run on the show, and he told us why he believes Chicago P.D. has such an enduring appeal to audiences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Flueger)
Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.