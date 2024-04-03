‘The Big Door Prize’ Is Back! Season 2 Trailer Promises Surprises

Get ready for another dose of quirky fun in Deerfield! Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of the hit comedy The Big Door Prize. Set to premiere on April 24, 2024, the new season picks up right where we left off, with the Morpho machine stirring up even more chaos and soul-searching for the town’s residents. Expect blossoming romances, surprising twists, and big questions about life’s purpose as the machine continues its mysterious work.
Join Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, and the rest of the talented cast for this 10-episode journey of laughter, surprises, and maybe even a little self-discovery.
Catch the first three episodes on April 24, with new episodes dropping weekly until June 12, 2024.