‘Hotel Cocaine’ First Look

Get a first look at MGM+’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Hotel Cocaine! Executive produced by Chris Brancato and Guillermo Navarro, the series premieres June 16 with new episodes airing Sundays until August 4. Set in the late ’70s and early ’80s, Hotel Cocaine revolves around Roman Compte (Danny Pino), the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, a glamorous hub of the Miami cocaine scene.
Joining the ensemble cast are new recurring and guest stars, including Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, and Lola Claire. Don’t miss this gripping tale of crime, glamour, and the American Dream gone wrong.