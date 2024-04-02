Playing A Con Man Was Quite A ‘Catch’ For Leonardo DiCaprio

Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can told the maybe-true-to-life story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who had spent most of his life trying to evade the police on various charges. (Many of the claims Abagnale made in his book, the source material for the film, have since been debunked or questioned.) But while Abagnale wasn’t always successful — he spent time in American, French, and Swedish prisons — his exploits made for some very entertaining stories. Leonardo DiCaprio played him in Catch Me If You Can; at the time of the film’s release, DiCaprio talked about how he’d built up quite an admiration for Abagnale’s natural acting skills. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)