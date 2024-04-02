How Comedy Changed George Lopez, And How He Changed His Comedy

George Lopez has been a fixture on TV and movie screens since his network sitcom first debuted in 2002, but his career as a stand-up comedian goes way back beyond that. Lopez — who now stars with his daughter on the show Lopez vs. Lopez — got his start in comedy when he was very young. We’ve spoken to him many times over the years, and Lopez explained to us why he chose a career in comedy and the one piece of advice that changed his act … and his life. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Lopez)
Lopez vs. Lopez airs Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.