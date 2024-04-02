Get Ready For More Sylvester Stallone: ‘Tulsa King Season 2 Starts Filming

Get ready for more mob mayhem in the heartland! Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on the highly anticipated second season of the hit series TULSA KING, starring Sylvester Stallone. The comedy, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Craig Zisk, will film in Oklahoma and Atlanta. Terence Winter returns as writer and executive producer.
The first season was a massive success, ranking second only to Sheridan’s 1923 in terms of viewership and setting a record for subscriber growth on Paramount+. It will make its broadcast debut on CBS this summer before the second season premieres this fall.
View this post on Instagram
The series follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new crew and criminal empire. The talented ensemble cast includes Annabella Sciorra, Tatiana Zappardino, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and more.
Stay tuned for more updates on TULSA KING season two!