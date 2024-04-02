‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ – Get Ready for A Wild Ride!

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photo Credit: Disney+

Get ready for the next wild chapter in the Descendants story! Disney+ is dropping Descendants: The Rise of Red on July 12th, only on their platform. This musical movie’s all about Red, the Queen of Hearts’ rebellious daughter, and Chloe, Cinderella’s picture-perfect kid, teaming up to change their destinies.

Things get crazy when the Queen of Hearts starts a coup against Auradon! Red and Chloe gotta travel back in time to stop the event that turned Red’s mom into a villain. Expect new characters, awesome songs, and a whole lot of magic!

Don’t miss the encore on Disney Channel on August 9th. This fourth Descendants movie promises to be a blast!

