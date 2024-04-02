Coen Brothers Vibe Was A Major Plus For ‘Lebowski’s’ Jeff Bridges

When the solution to a recent Wordle puzzle was “ABIDE,” it reminded plenty of players of The Big Lebowski and one of the film’s most memorable phrases: “The Dude abides.” The Big Lebowski, of course, was the brainchild of the Coen Brothers, who wrote the film together as a team, while Joel Coen directed and Ethan Coen produced. Jeff Bridges, who starred as the film’s iconic Dude, told us at the time of the film’s release that working with the Coens was one of the easiest things he’d ever done in Hollywood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)