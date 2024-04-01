Revisiting Godzilla & Kong Was Exciting & New For Rebecca Hall

(L-r) KAYLEE HOTTLE as Jia and REBECCA HALL as Dr. Ilene Andrews in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary. Pictures’ action adventure “GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When the two titans of the Monsterverse, Godzilla and King Kong, intersected in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Rebecca Hall was there, starring as Dr. Ilene Andrews, a linguist who becomes an expert on the giant ape. Now, in the sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, she’s back in the role. She spoke about how she was excited about making a sequel, especially since it was the first time she was able to revisit a role she’d played before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rebecca Hall)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters.

