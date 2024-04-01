Excuse Me? Steve Martin’s Not A Fan Of His Work?

Going back to his time working on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Steve Martin’s career dates all the way back to the late 1960s. Now that Martin has said he’s ready to possibly slow down his acting career, the new documentary STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is a fitting way to bookend a brilliant portfolio of work. Of course, while others are generally very generous in praising his talents, Martin himself is a bit more skeptical. We’ve spoken to him several times over the years, and Martin has often admitted to being his own worst critic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)