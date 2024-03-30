‘Three Musketeers’ Cast Was A Dream Come True For Chris O’Donnell

The critics weren’t kind when The Three Musketeers hit theaters in 1993. “All for one and one for all” might as well have been their motto! Despite its cult following today, that Rotten Tomatoes score still sits at a measly 30%. Back then, though, it looked like a hit waiting to happen – the cast was stacked with rising stars like Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris O’Donnell, and Oliver Platt. O’Donnell, fresh off the film, told us working with a cast like that was a dream come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris O’Donnell)