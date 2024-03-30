‘Selena + Restaurant’: New Food Network Series

Global megastar Selena Gomez is fearless in the kitchen! After four brilliant seasons of the Emmy-nominated series Selena + Chef, she’s upping her culinary game in the all-new ‘Selena + Restaurant’.
Premiering Thursday, May 2nd with double episodes at 7 pm and 7:30 pm ET/PT on Food Network, Selena and bestie Raquelle Stevens will face off against LA’s top chefs. Can Selena master new skills fast enough to create a dish impressive enough for some of the city’s most exclusive menus? And there’s more at stake than pride – each episode supports a charity close to the featured chef’s heart.
The pressure’s on from the start! In the premiere, Selena and Raquelle head to Wolfgang Puck’s iconic CUT Steakhouse. Can she master one of Puck’s signature dishes before even attempting her own spicy seafood creation? Later, she collaborates with “Dumpling Queen” Shirley Chung at Ms Chi, revamping a childhood favorite. Expect laughs, maybe a few happy dances, and some seriously delicious results!
The culinary adventure continues with stops at hotspots like Lemon Grove, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, and more, featuring chefs like Marcel Vigneron and Stephanie Izard.